Warren County Public Library to oversee Capitol Arts Center

The Warren County Public Library is now overseeing the Capitol Arts Center once managed by the...
The Warren County Public Library is now overseeing the Capitol Arts Center once managed by the SKyPAC Foundation.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library is now overseeing the Capitol Arts Center once managed by the SKyPAC Foundation.

13 News spoke with the CEO/President of the newly formed Arts of Southern Kentucky, Jeff Reed, about the organization subleasing the Capitol Arts Center to the Warren Counter Public Library for 400,000 dollars annually.

“Subleasing the Capitol to the library is a win-win for the community because they have been looking for space for larger events, they’ve had to actually lease other space. And so this enables them to use the theater for those events, it enables them to have a downtown presence on the square, they’ve talked about having a used bookstore,” said Reed.

Reed told 13 News that Arts of Southern Kentucky will be making an announcement on April 1, 2021, so stay tuned to 13 News as we follow up on this story and the making happenings coming to performing arts in south-central Kentucky.

