Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues to combat speeding with traffic enforcement initiative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the beginning of March, the Warren County Sheriff’s office started a new traffic enforcement initiative to combat speeding in the county.

“Early on in my office I had seen, it seemed like there was an uptick of serious injuries and fatalities... you know, the cause primarily is speed with contributing factors of drug and alcohol use,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said.

Hightower said he wanted to make it a priority to go out within the community and create a new initiative to prevent fatal crashes.

“We receive quite a few phone calls from local residents about the increased traffic, the growth here is another factor with all of that together,” Hightower explained. “What I believe we need to do is to try to educate and communicate those situations to our community, and another side of that is also the enforcement aspect.”

The Sheriff’s department invested in a new speed trailer that allows people to recognize how fast they are going. The next phase of the initiative is to enforce the speed limit by having checkpoints and more deputies patrolling in specific areas.

Those areas will include both main roads and neighborhoods.

“A lot of times, people start cutting through neighborhoods...they’re speeding, and you’ve got children that are playing in those areas, riding bikes so everybody has to be a part of this program,” Hightower said.

Just slowing down could make a difference in life or death when it comes to crashes. After he was elected, Sheriff Brett Hightower established a new Chaplain program to inform families when their loved one has died in a sudden accident. Pastor John Lee of Mount Zion Church is one of them.

“What I love about it is the diversity. That’s what I love about the our chaplaincy program, it’s culturally diverse,” Lee said.

Lee sees first hand how a bad car crash can be devastating to local families. “It just breaks your heart to inform their loved one that their loved one died in an automobile accident,” he said, encouraging the public to take the issue of speeding seriously.

“The truth of the matter is all we need to do is slow down and arrive alive,” Lee explained.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, 51 people in the Bowling Green highway district died because of a roadway incident in 2020.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has an online form you can fill out if you know of an area in the county that could use extra enforcement measures when it comes to speeding.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.