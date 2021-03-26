Advertisement

400+ charged with COVID relief theft

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident
Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible threats associated with strong to severe storms...
FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms this afternoon!

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Store owner: Boulder mass shooting suspect passed check before buying gun
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021...
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
Wendy’s Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports Park for the 5th year
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal