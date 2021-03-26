A quiet end to the week before more storms arrive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an active Thursday, we end the week on a calm and beautiful note!

A sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s and light winds! (WBKO)

Skies will slowly decrease Friday with highs only in the mid-to-lower 60s in south-central Kentucky. The quiet weather doesn’t last long, because we are tracking more showers and storms that will return on Saturday afternoon and overnight in the region - a few of which could be on the stronger side. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with breezy southerly winds. Sunday will remain breezy with winds out of the northwest. Showers will be present in the morning hours, but skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will once again fall down in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be sunny with highs near average in the mid 60s! Tuesday will see clouds increasing along with warm south winds to push highs in the upper 60s along with stray showers late. Then, more showers are present as we slide into Wednesday with temps falling back in the mid 60s. Long range computer models going beyond the 7 day forecast indicate that we will see above average temperatures along with below average moisture, so a break from the showers and storms along with warm air is on the horizon! If anything changes, we will let you know here first on 13 News! For the latest, stay with us on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66. Low 45. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible. High 75. Low 59. Winds S at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 63. Low 37. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1910)

Record Low Today: 14 (1955)

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 45 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1544 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 75

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.77″ (-0.73″)

Yearly Precip: 14.80″ (+3.73″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

