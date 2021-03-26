After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a well-known law enforcement officer.

Hamblen County Deputy Stan Shaw had his last day of work on Friday before retiring after 50 years in law enforcement.

“He was going to go enjoy his wife and dog, and fishing with me and my husband and kids and woodworking and stuff,” Rhea Shaw Grebenik, his daughter, said.

According to GoFundMe and Grebenik, Shaw was found unresponsive in his vehicle shortly after he left work. Emergency medical crews, who discovered Shaw, were able to stabilize him long enough to transport him to a local hospital.

Doctors determined Shaw suffered a heart attack. The GoFundMe says he went without oxygen too long, before being brought to the hospital and was placed on life support.

“After many scans and second opinions, it was determined he had no brain function. His wife of 38 years had to make the toughest decision,” Michael Quinton, the GoFundMe creator and family friend, said. “Shaw died on March 22, leaving behind his wife, children and grandchildren.”

His family said it was always like him to look after his family, including strangers.

“He believed in second chances. So, if he arrested you, or came in contact with you, or you had been arrested, he was one of the officers who would sit down with you and counsel you,” Grebenik said.

His badge was his life.

He first retired from the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office as a chief deputy more than a decade ago.

“He went about a month without working in law enforcement and decided he couldn’t do it. He loved being a cop way too much. Sitting a home wasn’t working and he wanted to help people,” said Grebenik. “He served his community up until his dying day and I’m proud of him for that.”

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for a memorial service and medical bills. So far, $725 of the $8,000 goal has been raised.

