MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Muhlenberg County Water District #3 effective immediately due to a water leak.

Affected areas include:

Humphrey Rd.

Oakwood Dr.

Charlie Brown Rd

Lynch Ln.

Clifton Ln.

Mayhugh Ln.

South Cherry Hill Rd.

For more information log onto www.muhlenbergwater.com

