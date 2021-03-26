Advertisement

Construction of a new low water crossing on KY 585 in Allen County has started

Allen County Low Water Crossing Project
Allen County Low Water Crossing Project(KYTC District 3)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the project to replace the low water crossing on KY 585 Old Franklin Road at Trammel Creek started in Allen County. The new crossing will be similar to the old crossing that was removed.

In January, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) bridge preservation engineers determined the old structure should be closed due to deterioration of the steel pipes and insufficient supporting material above the pipes.

The construction is expected to take approximately 60 working days depending on the weather, with water levels impacting construction.

The original low water crossing was built in 1989 after the previous structure washed out. About 850 vehicles per day drive over the crossing plus a number of horse and buggies.

Scott & Murphy was awarded the contract in the amount of $413,827.40.

