BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a number of games on night one of the girls 4th Region Tournament.

Here are the scores and teams moving on to the second round

Final

Bowling Green: 47

Russell County: 35

Final

Franklin-Simpson: 43

Glasgow: 41

Final

Metcalfe County: 58

Greenwood: 59

Final

Barren County: 58

Russellville: 49

