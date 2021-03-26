Advertisement

Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It now costs more to watch content on Disney+.

Disney has raised the price of its monthly subscription to its streaming service.

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.

This is the first time the service has raised its price since its debut in 2019.

If you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you will also pay an extra dollar a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident
Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible threats associated with strong to severe storms...
FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms this afternoon!

Latest News

The House is getting its first African American sergeant-at-arms.
Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Colorado mass shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase