First Alert Weather Day Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Thursday night, Friday gave us gorgeous sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. But another potent storm system means ANOTHER round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night!

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with breezy southerly winds under a mix of sun and clouds. An early-day round of showers and a few thunderstorms is possible, mainly along the KY/TN line. No severe weather is expected out of any early-day activity. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms comes after sunset Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning (8pm-2am). That’s when we expect a line of storms with gusty winds, hail, and a chance for a couple of isolated tornadoes to affect our region. Stay weather aware Saturday night! Sunday will remain breezy with winds out of the northwest. Showers will be present in the morning hours, but skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will once again fall down in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be sunny with highs near average in the mid 60s! Tuesday will see clouds increasing along with warm south winds to push highs near 70 along with stray showers late. Then, more showers are present as we slide into Wednesday with temps falling back in the mid 60s. April is likely to start on a nippy note, with potential for a light freeze showing up Good Friday morning!

Long range computer models going beyond the 7 day forecast indicate that we will see above average temperatures along with below average moisture, so a break from the showers and storms along with warm air is on the horizon! If anything changes, we will let you know here first on 13 News! For the latest, stay with us on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night (some possibly severe). High 75, Low 56, winds S-12

SUNDAY: Showers ending early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. High 61, Low 37, winds NW-15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 64, Low 45, winds E-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 87 (1910)

Record Low: 14 (1955)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.77″ (-0.88″)

Yearly Precip: 14.80″ (+3.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

