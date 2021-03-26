Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 646 new COVID-19 cases; 2.8% positivity rate

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 2.8% and he continued to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Gov. Beshear reported 646 new cases of the virus Friday, 27 new deaths and 11 new audit deaths. The death toll rose to 6,008. Warren County was among the counties with the most positive cases with 30.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

On Monday, all Kentuckians 40 and older will become eligible for three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident

Latest News

Allen County Low Water Crossing Project
Construction of a new low water crossing on KY 585 in Allen County has started
Warren County Public Schools note an increase in use of their mental health counselors since...
WCPS sees increase in use of district mental health counselors
Western Kentucky University
WKU to release documents after Kentucky Supreme Court hearing
A sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s and light winds!
A quiet end to the week before more storms arrive