Gov. Beshear reports 646 new COVID-19 cases; 2.8% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 2.8% and he continued to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Gov. Beshear reported 646 new cases of the virus Friday, 27 new deaths and 11 new audit deaths. The death toll rose to 6,008. Warren County was among the counties with the most positive cases with 30.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

On Monday, all Kentuckians 40 and older will become eligible for three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

