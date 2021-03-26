Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Fred Stickle

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Fred Stickle began his career at Western Kentucky University in 1979.

“It was on one of my daughter’s birthdays that I was here. I was living in Iowa but I came here for the interview so I missed her birthday. But I interviewed and they decided they wanted me and I decided I wanted them so we moved,” said Dr. Fred Stickle, hero.

After 42 years of teaching on the hill, Dr. Stickle wrapped up his teaching career Saturday with one last class.

“I have offered many times weekend classes and it meets Fridays and Saturdays for several weekends. With the pandemic, we kind of limit and have had more online classes. Then we had some Saturdays where we meet all day long. That has been kind of fun because being an all-day course we do all kinds of things to make it not too boring,” Dr. Stickle added.

With years of teaching experience, Dr. Stickle has had to overcome different hurdles but nothing quite like COVID-19.

“We have adapted to it. It is not what I would like to have but it has worked. We still have had some in class but with a limited size. It is a smaller class and a lot of changes but that is okay,” said Dr. Stickle.

Over the years Dr. Stickle has left a lasting impression on his students.. including one who now works at his counseling practice.

“I still have the folders, the handouts that he gave me. I still keep them in a tote that I use and pull from that,” said Caleb Bonner, Marriage and Family Therapist.

For his years of dedication to students at WKU, we honor Dr.Stickle as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I might add that four times I received the teacher of the year award for teaching at the college of education. So far I have the record of the most times that has been honored. So it is exciting,” Dr. Stickle added.

