Kentucky Supreme Court sides with student paper in records dispute

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has sided with a student newspaper in long-running open records dispute with the state’s flagship university.

The dispute is over the release of documents pertaining to a sexual misconduct investigation involving a former campus professor.

It pits the University of Kentucky against the Kentucky Kernel.

The court says the university’s handling of the request for records was “patently unacceptable” under the state’s open records law.

Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth Hughes wrote the unanimous ruling issued Thursday.

The case returns to a lower court judge who will decide which documents in the 470-page investigative report will be released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

