Local elementary school receives $5000 grant for STEAM lab

Potter Gray Elementary receives grant
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Potter Gray Elementary School has been awarded a $5000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, BGMU, and the Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated or BVI.

The grant is to be used towards the school’s STEAM lab which Principal Keith Brown says now has an almost 1:1 ratio for classrooms. All Potter Gray students K through 5 utilizes the lab throughout the week for various hands-on learning activities.

The grant awarded was a part of a $800,000 awarded to nearly 200 schools across seven states. Ten grants were awarded to Kentucky schools this year.

This is the second consecutive year a Bowling Green Independent School has received a STEM classroom grant from TVA, BGMU, and BVI. Bowling Green High School Teacher Susan Morgan, NBCT, was awarded $1,000 in February 2020.

