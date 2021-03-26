Locally owned Cross Check Quality Inspection breaks ground on BG facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday afternoon, Cross Check Quality Inspection, LLC broke ground on a bigger facility located off of Nashville Road.

“Our business was founded in 2009 here in Bowling Green, and what we do is we provide on-site inspection support for manufacturing companies throughout South Central Kentucky,” Owner and CEO Toby McGinnis explained.

Right now, the company is renting space on Industrial Drive, and McGinnis said he is excited to be able to finally own his own property on Logistics Court.

“It just means so much because this is my hometown,” McGinnis said. “I grew up here and got a great education in Bowling Green. I have family and friends here, and my own family has been here for over 300 years. I wouldn’t consider anywhere else.”

According to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, as a whole, the company employs more than 165 people and is expected to exceed $24 million in economic impact over the next decade.

“When an entrepreneur like Toby McGinnis decides to invest in this community, it’s because they are passionate about the people they work with, and this is very gratifying situation here,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “I’m so proud of him and proud of his family and his company and excited to see them grow right here in South Central Kentucky.”

Judge Buchanon and Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott both attended the groundbreaking on Friday.

“It’s more exciting than anything to see someone who has expanded here, who’s been successful here, and understands that the reason they’ve been successful is because of the community and the people within our region,” Judge Buchanon said.

This is the first in-person groundbreaking the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has held since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I am just overwhelmed with emotions. To see all of these friends, families, employees, customers come out to celebrate this groundbreaking moment for Cross Check Quality Inspection here in Bowling Green. It’s just a beautiful thing,” McGinnis said.

The project is expected to be complete sometime next year.

