Nucor Tubular Products to build tube mill in Gallatin County

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Timothy D. Easley | (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says a steel manufacturer plans to build a tube mill in Gallatin County, creating 72 new jobs.

Nucor Tubular Products is a division of steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp.

It will produce steel tubing for construction, infrastructure and renewable energy industries at the facility.

Beshear said in a statement on Thursday that its another step toward his goal of creating more well-paying, high-quality jobs across Kentucky.

Company officials say construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in 2023.

