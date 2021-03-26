Nucor Tubular Products to build tube mill in Gallatin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says a steel manufacturer plans to build a tube mill in Gallatin County, creating 72 new jobs.

Nucor Tubular Products is a division of steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp.

It will produce steel tubing for construction, infrastructure and renewable energy industries at the facility.

Beshear said in a statement on Thursday that its another step toward his goal of creating more well-paying, high-quality jobs across Kentucky.

Company officials say construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in 2023.

