NWS confirms EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds touches down in Grayson Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - National Weather Service Louisville has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Grayson County Thursday evening.

John Gordon with NWS Louisville told 13 News that the tornado touched down quickly and sustained ground movement for at least 2 minutes. Residents in the area were left to clean up Friday morning as they watched pieces of their property strung among lawns.

Storm Damage Grayson County Brandon Jarrett is on scene. Posted by WBKO Television on Friday, March 26, 2021

“A very quick spin-up tornado in the Clarkson/Millerstown area. EF-0 winds of 85 miles per hour. Very short and very brief not on the ground but 2 minutes max,” said Gordon. “This is the same storm that hit Larue County and Larue County was much worse. 100 mph, a lot more damage.”

BREAKING: NWS confirms a small spin up EF-0 tornado hit Grayson County yesterday. Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, March 26, 2021

Kaitie Hatfield told 13 News that the event was frightening, “Very very very scared. When you have kids in the home motherly instinct kicks in, just grab the kids and run. It was super scary. Very scary,” said Hatfield. “We had car insurance and homeowner insurance so we are lucky but we don’t know what we are looking at yet.”

Storm damage Grayson County Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, March 26, 2021

