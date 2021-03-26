Smiths Grove family’s swing set, trampoline, car damaged during storm

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Smiths Grove homeowner near the Hays area saw some storm damage as the family’s trampoline and swing set were destroyed, but that is not the only damage they experienced.

“The passenger window is broke out. It’s torn the bumper cover loose, the headlight,” said Jimmy Myers about his car.

The father of two recalled the hail, lightning and blistering winds from last night’s storm.

“It was blowing through here. I don’t know how fast the wind was but it was pretty strong,” he expressed. “I realized it was pretty strong when so got the kids in the bathroom where they would be safe.”

The extent of the damage was brought to light in the morning.

“I didn’t get the full aspect of it until after the rain stopped. And this morning, I’ve noticed some more things,” Myers added.

His daughters’ playset and trampoline were damaged in Thursday night’s storm. Even his fairly new car received damage from Thursday night’s storm. He said it was one of the worst storms he says he’s experienced since he’s been in his home since 2013.

“There’s been a lot of wind come through, but I’ve never seen any as strong as that was. We’ve had a lot of wind come through. And it’s never bothered anything. That trampoline was actually anchored down to the ground with its ratchet straps. And it pulled anchors out of the ground and took it with it,” Myers explained.

Other areas in Smiths Grove saw storm damage, like a barn that was blown over here near the Pondsville community.

Barn damage from Thursday's storm in the Pondsville community. (Judy Lawrence)

“I know we didn’t get near as bad as other people got, we’re lucky for that, and everybody was safe,” said Myers.

While some damage in the backyard, Myers continues on saying it’s nothing compared to what could have been.

“So everything - all this stuff can be replaced. Everybody’s safe that’s the main thing.”

Myers said the adjuster was supposed to come out Friday to survey the damage.

