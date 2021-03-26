Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine

Patty Cornwell of Fountain Run received the 10,000th vaccine from T.J. Regional Health.
Patty Cornwell of Fountain Run received the 10,000th vaccine from T.J. Regional Health.(T.J. Regional Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health reached a milestone this week by administering its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patty Cornwell of Fountain Run was the recipient at the T.J. Health Pavilion. The team celebrated the milestone with balloons and a gift bag.

T.J first began administering the vaccine last December, and since then vaccine supply has steadily increased. T.J. is now offering vaccine appointments to anyone age 18 and older. Appointments can be made by calling 270.659.1010.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident
Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible threats associated with strong to severe storms...
FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms this afternoon!

Latest News

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
400+ charged with COVID relief theft
More states are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as the president sets a goal of 200...
COVID: More states expand vaccine eligibility
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda