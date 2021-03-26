T.J. Regional Health administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health reached a milestone this week by administering its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patty Cornwell of Fountain Run was the recipient at the T.J. Health Pavilion. The team celebrated the milestone with balloons and a gift bag.

T.J first began administering the vaccine last December, and since then vaccine supply has steadily increased. T.J. is now offering vaccine appointments to anyone age 18 and older. Appointments can be made by calling 270.659.1010.

