Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tompkinsville, Ky. (WBKO) - At the end of a lengthy city commission Thursday night, Mayor Scotty Turner announced his resignation, which will be effective immediately.

Turner was not present at Thursday’s meeting and video called into the session to make his announcement at the end. It is not yet clear why Turner has resigned.

On Tuesday, the city commission voted to replace Police Chief Jeff Denhard, saying they ‘just decided to go a different direction with department leadership.’

The Tompkinsville City Commission went into a closed session Thursday for nearly two hours, then announced no action would be taken from discussions during the private meeting.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Bowe will assume the duties of mayor. The governing body has 30 days to appoint someone new to the position.

