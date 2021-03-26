Tompkinsville names new police chief, cites ‘going in different direction with leadership’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night, the Tompkinsville City Commission decided to remove Jeff Denhard from his position as police chief. Tompkinsville City Attorney Richard Jackson said the city just decided to go a different direction with department leadership, and that this was not a disciplinary action.

The same night, Richard Shirley said he was asked to take over the role of Tompkinsville Police Chief and accepted. Shirley has worked for the Tompkinsville Police Department since 2013.

“I started at the Edmonton police department in 1998. Since I’ve been here, I’ve been the administrative officer for several years,” Shirley said. “It’s an extremely great honor to lead this department, and it’s not just because I’m a department head, it’s because these are a great bunch of people.”

Shirley said one of his main priorities right now is to fill several openings within the department and make sure officers have access to the equipment they need to serve the community.

“We have some new people coming in, though some of them have worked here in the past, and we’re excited about all that. So, we are moving forward with several things,” Shirley explained.

“As far as law enforcement, I’ve just spent more time in Tompkinsville as a law enforcement officer than I have anywhere. So, it’s a great place to be it’s a great place to work.”

Shirley said in hopes to interact with the community more, he is planning a few events for this summer.

