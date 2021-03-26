WCPS sees increase in use of district mental health counselors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pandemic’s taken a toll on all of our mental health, especially the children. Warren County Public Schools have a district mental health team to help these kids.

“There’s definitely an increase in anxiety and depression and that’s not just here, that’s nationwide,” explains district mental health counselor for WCPS Lisa Rice.

Rice has been serving Warren County Public Schools for seven years. She says the need for mental health counselors is greater than ever.

“I think the students who were already struggling with some anxiety, covid has just magnified it.”

Posted by WCPS District Mental Health Team on Sunday, March 21, 2021

The district mental health team consists of nine counselors, 4 case managers, a transition coordinator, and a social worker. The work’s increased post-pandemic.

“You know, the students have faced so much isolation at home, particularly our students who have chosen to remain virtual and then, of course, just the fear around covid,” Rice explains about the students’ fears.

Some students are still at home. Rice says it has been a challenge finding ways to reach the student and their families and get the same effect. The counselors used resources like google meet to get some face-to-face interaction. They want to help the students overcome their fears of all the change.

“They’ll come up here and then we’ll just first try to get them feeling better, either by doing some kind of relaxation stuff or doing some deep breathing... sometimes we’re getting them connected to outside resources.”

This might include outside counseling or another resource they can’t provide. Rice says being back in person four days a week has helped the kids significantly. You can find the district mental health team and further resources on their social media on Facebook and Twitter.

