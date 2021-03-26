Advertisement

Wendy’s Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports Park for the 5th year

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wendy’s Trek at the Track will be on Tuesday nights at the NCM Motorsports Park beginning April 6.

“We’re thrilled to have so much support and interest from the Bowling Green community and to see this program grow every year,” said Greg Waldron, Executive Director of the NCM Motorsports Park.

Wendy’s Trek at the Track is a free event and offers a safe, enclosed environment for people to come walk, jog, skate or bicycle on the 3.2-mile road course. The track features a variety of elevation changes and there are a number of configurations allowing guests to customize the length of their workout.

Pets are welcome at the facility if they are on a leash, and owners must clean up after their animals. Rollerblades and roller skates are welcome. Skateboarders are asked to use the Skatepark downtown. Helmets are required. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the track during this activity. In the paddock, a large, flat, paved surface is available for anyone doing speed work.

“Wendy’s of Bowling Green has been a longtime supporter of community events throughout the region,” said Bayne Million, Marketing Officer. With Wendy’s already partnering with the NCM Motorsports Park on the annual Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track, this is a natural extension of our community partnership. Wendy’s Trek at the Track is another family-friendly and open community event for Spring and Summer. Wendy’s of Bowling Green believes in giving back, and we plan to get Wendy’s Stuff the Bus involved with this also.”

Wendy’s Trek at the Track is offered, weather permitting: Tuesdays from April 6 to May 25 from 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays from June 1 to August 31 from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays in September from 5-7 p.m.

Follow the NCM Motorsports Park on Facebook facebook.com/motorsportspark for any delayed start times due to events or weather-related closings or other information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident
Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible threats associated with strong to severe storms...
FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms this afternoon!

Latest News

Patty Cornwell of Fountain Run received the 10,000th vaccine from T.J. Regional Health.
T.J. Regional Health administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital set to appear in court
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
Nucor Tubular Products to build tube mill in Gallatin County
Potter Gray Elementary receives grant
Local elementary school receives $5000 grant for STEAM lab