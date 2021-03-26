Wendy’s Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports Park for the 5th year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wendy’s Trek at the Track will be on Tuesday nights at the NCM Motorsports Park beginning April 6.

“We’re thrilled to have so much support and interest from the Bowling Green community and to see this program grow every year,” said Greg Waldron, Executive Director of the NCM Motorsports Park.

Wendy’s Trek at the Track is a free event and offers a safe, enclosed environment for people to come walk, jog, skate or bicycle on the 3.2-mile road course. The track features a variety of elevation changes and there are a number of configurations allowing guests to customize the length of their workout.

Pets are welcome at the facility if they are on a leash, and owners must clean up after their animals. Rollerblades and roller skates are welcome. Skateboarders are asked to use the Skatepark downtown. Helmets are required. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the track during this activity. In the paddock, a large, flat, paved surface is available for anyone doing speed work.

“Wendy’s of Bowling Green has been a longtime supporter of community events throughout the region,” said Bayne Million, Marketing Officer. With Wendy’s already partnering with the NCM Motorsports Park on the annual Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track, this is a natural extension of our community partnership. Wendy’s Trek at the Track is another family-friendly and open community event for Spring and Summer. Wendy’s of Bowling Green believes in giving back, and we plan to get Wendy’s Stuff the Bus involved with this also.”

Wendy’s Trek at the Track is offered, weather permitting: Tuesdays from April 6 to May 25 from 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays from June 1 to August 31 from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays in September from 5-7 p.m.

Follow the NCM Motorsports Park on Facebook facebook.com/motorsportspark for any delayed start times due to events or weather-related closings or other information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.