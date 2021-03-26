Advertisement

WKU to release documents after Kentucky Supreme Court hearing

Western Kentucky University(WKU)
By Lauren Hanson and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU released a statement Thursday after the Kentucky Supreme Court sided with the Kentucky Kernel in its release of documents pertaining to a sexual misconduct investigation involving a former campus professor.

Here’s the full statement:

“In response to today’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court in a case involving the University of Kentucky and its student newspaper, Western Kentucky University will make available documents related to all Title IX investigations asserted against WKU employees from November 2011 to November 2016 as requested by the College Heights Herald in an open records request.

The federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prevented WKU from releasing information which could lead to the identification of complainants. Today’s ruling in a similar case authorizes WKU to make the necessary redactions and prepare files for release to the College Heights Herald. In a similar case at UK, the state Supreme Court ruled the university will have to separate redacted documents into two categories, releasing those that are not exempt and justifying why others cannot be released.

“We made it clear that we would follow legal precedent, and this ruling provides much needed additional clarity,” said Andrea Anderson, WKU’s General Counsel. “Our focus from the beginning has been on protecting the identity of those filing the complaints. We look forward to bringing the litigation with the Herald to resolution.”

The Associated Press reports, Kentucky’s Supreme Court has sided with a student newspaper in a long-running open records dispute with the state’s flagship university.

The dispute is over the release of documents pertaining to a sexual misconduct investigation involving a former campus professor. It pits the University of Kentucky against the Kentucky Kernel.

The court says the university’s handling of the request for records was “patently unacceptable” under state’s open records law. Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth Hughes wrote the unanimous ruling issued Thursday.

The case returns to a lower court judge who will decide which documents in the 470-page investigative report will be released.

