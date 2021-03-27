BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Runners and walkers kicked off the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month this weekend with the 25th Annual Walk and Run for Children in Bowling Green.

Runners took off early this morning for the 25th Annual Family Enrichment Center Run/Walk for Children. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/xid7GnUING — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) March 27, 2021

Child Abuse Prevention Month starts on April 1. The Family Enrichment Center kicked it off with their annual 5K and half marathon. Those participating in the 5K could choose to run or walk the course.

The event is a fundraiser for the Family Enrichment Center.

“Our mission is to prevent child abuse. The run and walk for children for 25 years has been a signature event for our agency. We have raised over $53,000 this year alone to go towards our program to help support our programs. We do not get any federal funding as far as a regular stream of funding, so we have to fundraise and grant write. So this is a big part of supporting our program,” said Nickie Jones, Executive Director.

The winner of the half marathon completed the course with a time of 1:23:23.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.