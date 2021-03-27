Advertisement

Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians

Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear(WBKO)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed nearly $700 million in direct aid to small businesses and low-income Kentuckians.

It’s part of a plan he presented to lawmakers for spending about $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid being funneled to the state.

The Democratic governor has been negotiating with leaders of the Republican-dominated legislature on how to use the infusion of federal relief.

Kentucky’s leaders face a tight timeline.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday for the last two days of the session.

The governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households.

It would provide $500 assistance payments.

