Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed nearly $700 million in direct aid to small businesses and low-income Kentuckians.

It’s part of a plan he presented to lawmakers for spending about $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid being funneled to the state.

The Democratic governor has been negotiating with leaders of the Republican-dominated legislature on how to use the infusion of federal relief.

Kentucky’s leaders face a tight timeline.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday for the last two days of the session.

The governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households.

It would provide $500 assistance payments.

