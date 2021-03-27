BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cars lined the streets in Woodburn for a Community Easter Eggstravaganza Drive-Thru Event.

Hughes & Coleman, Chaney’s Dairy Barn Woodburn Baptist Church teamed together for this Easter fun-filled evening.

“We had no idea what kind of crowd that would turn out. There may be a little bit of threatening weather but we have got a great crowd we are so excited,” said Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn

The event included COVID-friendly games, popcorn, balloon animals, and yes of course the Easter Bunny made an early appearance on Saturday.

“It is a drive-thru event this year since we had to find an alternative to our typical Easter egg hunt we have each year. We have got fun activities free Chaney’s ice cream scoops, Easter eggs, activities, popcorn, balloons-- you name it we have all the fun here,” said Lora fisher, Hughes & Coleman.

The event also included 50,000 Easter eggs to get kids into the Easter spirit.

