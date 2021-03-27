First Alert: Saturday night storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We kicked off the start of our weekend to mostly sunny and seasonable temperatures on Friday! However, we have storm chances on the way this evening and tonight.

SPC Outlook Day 1 (WBKO)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the incoming threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Central KY under a slight risk for severe weather; with the biggest concern being damaging winds up to the 60mph range and hail. Localized flooding may also occur as models show rainfall totals nearing 1″. In addition there could be some flash flooding to the southeast of Bowling Green. Though the tornado potential is unlikely, we cannot rule out a quick spin up to occur along the main line of storms late tonight. The timing for the highest severe threat looks to be from 8pm tonight until 2am. With this being an overnight event, you will definitely want to have a way to stay weather aware as you head to bed. Have your weather radio handy as well as the WBKO First Alert Weather app notifications on! Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for the remainder of the afternoon with overcast conditions dominating the region.

We wake up to showers tomorrow morning but expect these to clear out by the afternoon as breezy conditions set in. We will slowly warmup during the day but will struggle to break out of the 50s. We start the work week dry with plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday as a high pressure system sits right over eastern Kentucky. However, we’re tracking scattered showers to move into the area by Wednesday. This system seems to move out quickly as we expect a good break from the rain on Thursday with temperature readings showing daytime temperatures in the 50s. A warming trend occurs as we head into next weekend with highs flirting with the 60s and more sunshine just in time for Good Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Showers ending early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. High 59, Low 35, winds NW-15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 64, Low 45, winds E-6.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 71, Low 53, winds S-15.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 46

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 15 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.77″ (-1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 14.80″ (+3.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (8.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

