Gov. Beshear: 637 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths reported Saturday
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s office announced 637 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 424,666 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate remains under three percent, at 2.80%.
Officials also reported 15 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,023.
At least 400 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators.
