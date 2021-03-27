Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 637 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths reported Saturday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s office announced 637 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 424,666 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate remains under three percent, at 2.80%.

Officials also reported 15 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,023.

At least 400 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 637 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a positivity rate that remains under 3%. Read more on today’s report at KyCovid19.ky.gov.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Officer Stan Shaw had his last day of work as an officer on Friday before retiring after 50...
After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

SPC Outlook Day 1
First Alert: Saturday night storms
KSP Trooper Teddy Bears on sale Monday for $14.99
Hometown Hero: Dr. Fred Stickle
Hometown Hero: Dr. Fred Stickle
Cross Check Quality Inspection Breaks Ground on Bowling Green Facility
Cross Check Quality Inspection Breaks Ground on Bowling Green Facility