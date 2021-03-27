Gov. Beshear: 637 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths reported Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s office announced 637 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 424,666 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate remains under three percent, at 2.80%.

Officials also reported 15 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,023.

At least 400 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 637 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a positivity rate that remains under 3%. Read more on today’s report at KyCovid19.ky.gov. Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.