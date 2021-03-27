KSP Trooper Teddy Bears on sale Monday for $14.99

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you missed the sale on Trooper Teddy Bear’s for Valentine’s Day, you still have time to get a Trooper Teddy at a discounted rate beginning Monday March, 29.

According to KSP’s website, Trooper Teddies have the following history:

“The Trooper Teddy Bear Project came to life in December of 1989 after Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala fundraiser at Red Mile Racecourse earlier that summer. The black tie event raised the needed funds to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears. The concept of the program was for Troopers to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences such as a car crash, child or sexual abuse cases and also distribute to terminally ill children. The first allotment of bears included a personal note on each stuffed animal from First Lady Wilkinson. KSP partnered with the Indiana State Police with this effort and they too passed out Trooper Bears. The program ran out of funding in early 2000 until recently when KSP was able to utilize asset forfeiture funds from criminal drug activity to purchase additional bears. The agency plans to sustain the program by offering the bears for sale to the public.”

13 News spoke with Trooper Daniel Priddy about these impact these bears have.

“Easter is coming up everyone is looking for gifts to give their grandkids, their kids, nieces, nephews. This is a great gift that you can come in, pick up a teddy bear. Each bear that gets bought allows us to buy two more,” said Priddy. “We get to take those teddy bears, stick them in the back of our trunks. When we run across any kids that have been involved in any traumatic situation whether it be a wreck, abuse of any sort, a house fire. We can give them something to hold on to during one of the more traumatic situations in their life.”

