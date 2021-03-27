BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky hosted a car show at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green on Saturday. This marks the second annual Drive Up for Down Syndrome Car Show.

The event allowed for open registration and anyone with a classic car, corvette, jeep, and more could bring their car by to potentially win a grand prize in their category.

“So we have several different classes that your car can enter in we will do trophies for each class as well as the best in show, directors choice, and president’s choice which is our main three top awards. Then we are also doing a 50-50 raffle as well as some different giveaway items throughout the day,” Kyle Woltz, DSSKY junior board of directors.

DSSKY plans to have their third Drive Up for Down Syndrome Car Show in November. They are hoping to have two car shows every year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.