Trojanettes advance to the 4th Region Championship Game
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Trojanettes are headed back to the 4th Region Title game after they defeated the Greenwood Lady Gators 57-45.
This is the third straight trip to the championship game for Barren County.
They will face off against the winner of Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson. That game will take place Saturday, March 27, 6:00 PM.
The 4th Region Title game will take place Sunday, March 28, 3:00 PM.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.