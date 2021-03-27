Advertisement

Trojanettes advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Barren Co vs Greenwood
Barren Co vs Greenwood(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Trojanettes are headed back to the 4th Region Title game after they defeated the Greenwood Lady Gators 57-45.

This is the third straight trip to the championship game for Barren County.

They will face off against the winner of Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson. That game will take place Saturday, March 27, 6:00 PM.

The 4th Region Title game will take place Sunday, March 28, 3:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?
Scotty Turner
Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner resigns
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child, suspects paid in human trafficking incident

Latest News

Bowling Green vs Russell Co
Day one of Girls 4th Region Tournament
2021 Region 4 champs
The Bowling Green Purples headed to the KY Sweet 16 after winning the 4th Region Title
Bowling Green vs Greenwood 4th Region Championship
Bowling Green vs Greenwood 4th Region Championship
Greenwood vs Barren County
Greenwood headed to Fourth Region Championship game