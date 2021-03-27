Virtual and in-person Special Needs Expo held in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Special Needs Expo kicked off Saturday with a virtual and in-person celebration.

The in-person portion of the expo was held at Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics and featured, food, games, and a bouncy house for the kids to enjoy.

“COVID has been hard for our children but our special needs community. It has been even harder because he doesn’t understand why we need to take the extra precautions and with his health issues and his immune system, we have to take it a lot more seriously because he is at high risk. So balancing that and getting him to still have this social interaction that he really needs while keeping him safe has been a huge transition. The Kidz Club and the community have really helped make that possible,” said Casey Boren, mother of a special needs child.

The Kidz Club has been open during COVID and provides services for those with special needs.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.