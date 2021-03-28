Advertisement

A dry end to the weekend!

Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We catch a break from the rain after a stormy Saturday night. This afternoon remains partly cloudy with daytime temperatures flirting with the mid to upper 50s.

Temperature readings show much of the South Central KY area in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.(wbko)

Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30s, so bring a jacket with you for your nighttime commute. High pressure will be moving into Kentucky for the start of the work week. This will bring mostly sunny conditions and drier air. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs in the mid 60s on Monday and low 70s on Tuesday. You’ll want to pull the rain gear back out on Wednesday because we are tracking another round of rain in the morning! We see a slight cooling trend as daytime temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 50′s on Wednesday and Thursday. Good Friday will be cooler and mostly sunny with a high of 57. The weekend looks dry with plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60′s on Saturday and Sunday, so definitely take advantage of this if you can!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 64, Low 43, winds E-6.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 73, Low 50, winds S-15.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 56, Low 31, winds N-13

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 89 (1907)

Record Low: 4 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 1.25″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 16.41″ (+4.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

