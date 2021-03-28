Advertisement

Hunters Crossing hosts annual Easter parade

Easter Bunny poses for Hunters Crossing parade.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to be another socially distant Easter but one Bowling Green neighborhood is making the most of it.

Hunters Crossing hosts a drive-by parade for every major holiday. The procession included residents, local law enforcement, and a special guest--the Easter bunny. They were able to hand out some candy along the way.

Resident Mandi Wells, neighbors to the parade coordinator Paul Blick, says it was mostly about bringing safe fun to what she calls “the best neighborhood” in the city.

”We’re just going to ride around, try to spread some Easter cheer. We’re going to be throwing out candy to the kids just so the kids can still experience the fun of the easter bunny. But we’re going to be outside and like I said, we’ll just be--continue to keep it safe,” Wells says with a smile.

You can see more from the parade are below:

