Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home

McCracken County, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources seized two alligators from a McCracken County home on Thursday, March 26th

Officials say a 55-year-old Paducah man at the location admitted to having the alligators and showed the animals to the conservation officers when they visited the home.

The post reads, “In Kentucky, alligators and caimans are considered inherently dangerous wildlife and it is illegal to import or possess them.

Conservation officers seized the two alligators, each approximately 5 feet long, and the animals were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky.

The man has been charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count is punishable by up to a $500 fine.”

ILLEGAL ALLIGATORS SEIZED BY CONSERVATION OFFICERS Acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department... Posted by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.