Advertisement

Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCracken County, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources seized two alligators from a McCracken County home on Thursday, March 26th

Officials say a 55-year-old Paducah man at the location admitted to having the alligators and showed the animals to the conservation officers when they visited the home.

The post reads, “In Kentucky, alligators and caimans are considered inherently dangerous wildlife and it is illegal to import or possess them.

Conservation officers seized the two alligators, each approximately 5 feet long, and the animals were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky.

The man has been charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count is punishable by up to a $500 fine.”

ILLEGAL ALLIGATORS SEIZED BY CONSERVATION OFFICERS Acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department...

Posted by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Sheldon posts flag standing at Kentucky State Capital
School choice bill could become law next week if lawmakers override Gov. Beshear’s veto
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
Cross Check Quality Inspection breaks ground on new facility
Locally owned Cross Check Quality Inspection breaks ground on BG facility
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 637 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths reported Saturday
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?

Latest News

Temperature readings show much of the South Central KY area in the mid to upper 50s this...
A dry end to the weekend!
generic shooting graphic
Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee
Easter Bunny poses for Hunters Crossing parade.
Hunters Crossing hosts annual Easter parade
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 cases decline for 11 weeks straight, 1.4 million Kentuckians vaccinated