Lady Purples advance to fourth-straight 4th Region Title Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Lady Purples cruised past Franklin-Simpson 52-19 to advance to Sunday’s 4th Region Championship game.

Bowling Green jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and kept their foot on the gas all night.

“You know we came out with a great defensive edge, a great defensive intensity, focus, and engagement on what we wanted to do to try and take away some of their strong suits,” said Lay Purples head coach Calvin Head. “(Kate) Norwood, (Hadley) Turner and (Alera) Barbee, that’s a three-headed monster. We’ve got a ton of respect for them. So our kids did a great job sticking to the scout, sticking to the game plan.”

Norwood, Turner, and Barbee combined for 16 points in Franklin-Simpson’s loss.

LynKaylah James led Bowling Green with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Saturday’s win puts the Lady Purples in their fourth-straight 4th Region Title game.

“It means a lot for the program, specifically the kids in the program,” said Head. “It’s not about me. It’s about those young ladies buying in every single day and wanting to compete for a common goal.”

Head said that dedication from his team meant, even more, this season.

“This year especially. In the middle of a pandemic, we’ve had injuries, we’ve been quarantined three times since November,” Head said. They kept coming, kept fighting, and I’m so proud of them but we’ve got one more.”

For the third year in a row, with a trip to the state tournament on the line, Bowling Green will face Barren County in the 4th Region Title Game.

“We got to play extremely well tomorrow against Barren County but I’m excited for the opportunity for these young ladies,” said Head. “We want to get our gym shoes on Rupp Arena’s floor. Last year, we were up there but we didn’t have the opportunity to walk on that floor and play on that floor. We want to do that.”

Bowling Green and Barren County will tip off Sunday at 3 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.

