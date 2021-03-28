Lady Purples win 4th Region; advance to state tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Lady Purples are headed back to Rupp Arena after defeating Barren County 49-38 in Sunday’s 4th Region Championship game.

“That’s the most resilient group of kids I’ve ever coached,” said Bowling Green head coach Calvin Head. “Their resiliency showed tonight. Things didn’t go our way, they kept fighting, they kept grinding, and we had one thing in mind and that’s win. No matter what it looks like, no matter what it takes--just win the basketball game.”

The victory sends Bowling Green to the Sweet Sixteen for the second year in a row. Last year, the Lady Purples failed to even step on the court before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we get a chance to get our sneakers on Rupp Arena’s floor,” said Head.

Coach Head has now led the Lady Purples to the Sweet Sixteen three times in four years.

The Lady Purples held Barren County to just 30.2 percent shooting. Freshman Abby Varney led the Trojanettes with 13 points while junior Raven Ennis followed close behind with 11.

“Everybody that played contributed on the defensive end,” Head said. “Our goal was to try and hold them under 40 which is a large task. We got it, we got it.”

The Lady Purples and Trojanettes traded shots through the first three quarters but in the fourth, Bowling Green was able to pull away.

Junior LynKaylah James finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Purples. Sophomore Meadow Tisdale tallied 14 points and seven boards.

“I’m very happy we got to get back because it was a very bad upset last year,” Tisdale said regarding getting back to the state tournament after the events of last season. “It made me want to fight to get back up there.”

Bowling Green will face the winner of the 10th Region on April 7 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. CT.

