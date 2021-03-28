Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 27 at 4:07 a.m. the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office say they were assisted by the Hartford Police Department to respond to a call about someone trying to forcibly enter a home on Livermore Road in Hartford.

Police say Joe D. Snooks of Paducah was shot in his right knee as police say the homeowner was protecting himself and his family. Police say Snooks appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Snooks was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital of treatment of his injury.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

