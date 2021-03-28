Advertisement

Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 27 at 4:07 a.m. the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office say they were assisted by the Hartford Police Department to respond to a call about someone trying to forcibly enter a home on Livermore Road in Hartford.

Police say Joe D. Snooks of Paducah was shot in his right knee as police say the homeowner was protecting himself and his family. Police say Snooks appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Snooks was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital of treatment of his injury.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 03/27/2021 at 0407 hrs, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Hartford Police Department...

Posted by Ohio County KY Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

