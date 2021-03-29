A Temperature Roller-Coaster This Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly start, readings rebounded into the low 60s under abundant sunshine Monday afternoon. But get ready for WILD ride in our temperatures as we head closer to Easter weekend!

Tuesday will start off milder with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next weather-maker which will arrive just after sunset. Tuesday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the south, which will allow temps to rise in the mid 70s! Showers and a few rumbles of thunder move in Tuesday night, lasting through most of Wednesday. This system will be soggy by bringing us between 0.5″ and an inch of rainfall across south-central Kentucky. The highest amounts are expected to be towards the Lake Cumberland region, which could see local amounts upwards of an inch and a quarter possible by Wednesday night. Wednesday will not only see showers, but also falling temps as morning high temperatures will be in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the day. A blustery northwest wind will make for a raw, chilly feel to the final day of March!

Thursday morning will have lows around or below freezing with skies clearing out - and Thursday during the day will only see temps reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Fortunately it will be dry with mostly sunny skies... but the clear skies will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday will have temps reach the mid 50s with continued sunshine before we see temps recover this Easter Weekend in the 60s. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Breezy & much warmer. Clouds increasing late. High 75, Low 48, winds S-18, G-30.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy, turning cooler. High 56, Low 31, winds NW-15, G-30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much colder. High 48, Low 24, winds NW-14, G-30

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 89 (1910)

Record Low: 15 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 16.41″ (+4.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (8.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

