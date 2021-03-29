Advertisement

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park to reopen visitor center in April

Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and...
Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and the Memorial Building is at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic site.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to reopen its visitor center next month.

A statement from the National Park Service says the center will reopen April 7. It was closed in January to install a fire suppression system.

The $349,000 project was paid for with National Park Service repair and rehabilitation funds.

The system is the first of its kind at the Birthplace Visitor Center, which was built in the late 1950s. Meanwhile, a renovation project at the Knob Creek Tavern that includes installing and expanding interpretive exhibits is on pace to be completed later this year.

