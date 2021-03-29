Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a change in vaccine protocol.

If you’re thinking about getting your vaccine but have had COVID, you no longer have to wait 90 days according to Med Center Health.

Originally, you were supposed to wait 90 days before your first shot--or before the second if you got COVID in between your first and second shots. Now, all you have to do is wait out your quarantine. Once your quarantine is over, you can go ahead and schedule that first or second dose.

”Provided that that individual did not receive one of the monoclonal antibodies, then as soon as the person is out of quarantine, they can go ahead and get vaccinated, and we do want to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated,” says Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health.

Joyce explains you only need to wait 90 days if you have the monoclonal antibodies, so you don’t have an enhanced immune response, which could lead to serious side effects.

You can set up your vaccine appointment with Med Center Health by texting COVID to 270-796-4400.

