Dry start to the week before more rain moves in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy weekend with mild air, we finally get some drier air to kick off the work week on a bright note!

A cold start, so some frost in shade could force you to wait a little before clipping the lawn. But excellent conditions are expected later today! (WBKO)

High pressure is in control this morning, which is delivering us some cold, Canadian air that has brought temps down in the upper 20s and low 30s with the clear skies. A few areas of frost are possible, but otherwise we are quiet! Plentiful sunshine is in store with temps rising up in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s and light southeast winds! Excellent conditions to enjoy the outdoors however you can!

Tuesday will start off milder with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next weather-maker which will arrive just after sunset. Tuesday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the south, which will allow temps to rise in the mid 70s! Showers and a few rumbles of thunder move in and last through most of Wednesday, and this system will be soggy by bringing us between 0.5″ and an inch of rainfall across south-central Kentucky. The highest amounts are expected to be towards the Lake Cumberland region, which could see local amounts upwards of an inch and a quarter possible by Wednesday night. Wednesday will not only see showers, but also falling temps as morning high temperatures will be in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the day.

Thursday morning will have lows around or below freezing with skies clearing out - and Thursday during the day will only see temps reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Fortunately it will be dry with mostly sunny skies... but the clear skies will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the mid-to-upper 20s. Widespread frost will be expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday will have temps reach the mid 50s with continued sunshine before we see temps recover this Easter Weekend in the 60s. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64. Low 40. Winds SE at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing. Stray showers possible late. Breezy and warm. High 75. Low 48. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 56. Low 31. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 89 (1910)

Record Low Today: 15 (1887)

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Moderate (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1674 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.25″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 16.41″ (+4.89″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

