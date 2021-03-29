Advertisement

Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests

Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in Edmonson Co, during a traffic stop on drug and drug related charges.(Hart Co. Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Friday, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Ky. HWY 259 N that led to a felony drug arrest.

According to the deputy, the smell marijuana was coming from the vehicle and the deputy also saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

A search of the vehicle turned up various forms of drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, along with a firearm and ammunition

The driver, 33-year-old Douglas Sanders of Cub Run, and his passenger 41-year-old Jenny Durbin of Bee Spring, Kentucky were both arrested and charged with:

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine-firearm enhanced)

· Possession of Marijuana (firearm enhanced)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess (firearm enhanced)

Sanders was additionally charged with:

· Rear License Plate Not Illuminated

Both were taken to the Hart County Jail

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

