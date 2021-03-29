Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Friday, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Ky. HWY 259 N that led to a felony drug arrest.
According to the deputy, the smell marijuana was coming from the vehicle and the deputy also saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
A search of the vehicle turned up various forms of drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, along with a firearm and ammunition
The driver, 33-year-old Douglas Sanders of Cub Run, and his passenger 41-year-old Jenny Durbin of Bee Spring, Kentucky were both arrested and charged with:
· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine-firearm enhanced)
· Possession of Marijuana (firearm enhanced)
· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess (firearm enhanced)
Sanders was additionally charged with:
· Rear License Plate Not Illuminated
Both were taken to the Hart County Jail
