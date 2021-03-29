Fatal wreck in Bee Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a fatal wreck in Edmonson County Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say a northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided on highway 259 in Bee Spring around 2:00 p.m. Monday. Troopers say it happened in front of Bee Spring Lumber and Supply.

Three people were involved in the wreck; one of them was killed. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

