Gov. Beshear announces improvement of parks and outdoor spaces; 12 in southcentral Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 41 projects totaling more than $4.3 million to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. All selected projects will upgrade parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky.

“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We are

Auburn Auburn will use $25,000 to construct a 9-hole disc golf course and a covered circular shelter with pad and lighting.

Columbia Columbia will use $113,900 toward the construction of a splash pad. Their project proposal also includes adding fencing, landscaping, rock, a sidewalk, lighting and the renovation of an existing restroom.

Drakesboro Drakesboro will use $125,096 to purchase and install new, commercial playground equipment and complete drainage and landscaping improvements at their City Park.

Edmonton Edmonton will use $66,852 to purchase eight trash receptacles, 16 bleacher shade structures and a concreate pad to attach the shade structures and make the bleachers Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.

Elizabethtown Elizabethtown will use $250,000 for a nearly full replacement and renovation of the Funtopia playground. They plan to replace a wood structure with a modern metal or plastic composite structure, add new playground equipment and construct ADA accessible paths, ramps and platforms.

Hopkinsville Hopkinsville will use $75,000 to construct two group shelters and one playground at the Pardue Lane Park.

Horse Cave Horse Cave will use $49,206 to construct a new city park over Sunset Dome. The new park will include a walking path and trails, 10 parking spaces, nine wooden benches, trail signage, two picnic tables, five trash receptacles, two gazebos and planting 30 native trees and various shrubbery.

Munfordville Munfordville will use $40,000 to add two playsets in the playground, updated benches and waste receptacles, loose fill rubber and to purchase and install new grills.

Christian County Christian County will use $25,000 to assist in the construction of a covered pavilion at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center.

Green County Green County will use $73,150 to build a multipurpose field. They will use the funding to add dirt, rock, stone, geo-fabric, synthetic turf and recycled rubber infill. Additionally, they plan to construct a track for remote control vehicles, including an ADA accessible driver stand.

Monroe County Monroe County will use $250,000 to upgrade Central Park. They plan to construct parking lots, restroom facilities, picnic shelters, a water and splash park area and add playground equipment, sidewalks, landscaping and an amphitheater. They also plan to add lighting, fencing, and trash receptacles throughout the park.

Todd County Todd County will use $250,000 for the acquisition of a vacant industrial property from the City of Elkton to create a regulation-size soccer field complete with a concessions stand and restroom facility, lighting, fencing and a parking lot.

