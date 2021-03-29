Advertisement

Kentucky COVID update

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear said 41 cases of the COVID-19 variant have been found in Kentucky including one in Warren, one in Allen, and one in Russell County.

He also said more than 1.3 million Kentuckians or 40 percent of the adult population have been vaccinated against COVID-19

310 new cases of COVID were reported today and 11 new deaths including a 72 year-old man from Muhlenberg County. More than 6,000 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

The state has a 2.89% positivity rate.

Click here to watch the update.

