Advertisement

London records zero daily deaths from COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – London on Monday recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over six months.

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the region.

The last daily record of zero deaths in London was on Sept. 14.

The news comes as England’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, allowing two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

London’s highest number of daily deaths was recorded last April with a peak of 231 in one day.

The region also surpassed 200 daily deaths in January as England was hit by another wave of cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home
generic shooting graphic
Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 cases decline for 11 weeks straight, 1.4 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner...
Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat
UK lockdowns ease, will knife crimes grow?
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she has a 'recurring feeling of impending doom and...
CDC director: Hopeful but feeling of 'impending doom'
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes