Med Center Health: Now is not the time to shop for a particular vaccine

Med Center Health warns against "vaccine shopping."
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson--you may have a favorite in mind. However, Med Center Health is warning people now isn’t the time to shop for your favorite vaccine.

13 News spoke with Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health to talk about how the best shot is the one you can get soonest.

”These days, you really want to get whatever vaccine is available for you. So, if you have the availability to get Pfizer then get Pfizer. If you have the ability to get J&J then get the J&J vaccine,” Joyce said.

Pfizer and Moderna both have around 95% efficacy. J&J’s is around 65% efficacy--with its one shot dose.

“What kind of immunity do you have after just a single dose of Pfizer or the Moderna--it’s probably somewhere between the 70-80% range, so that’s still very good. So if you think about that with the J&J--that’s 65%, so it’s right there.”

Joyce says they’re all effective at reducing COVID cases and spread.

“It’s really not the time to be shopping for a particular vaccine. All three vaccines are extremely effective,” Joyce explains.

She notes the best option is to get the first one you have access to.

“We’re also finding that the vaccine is able to prevent transmission so because of that, that means you’re not as likely to give COVID to someone else if you are a carrier or have an asymptomatic case.”

For now, Med Center Health is just offering the Pfizer vaccine. You can sign up for an appointment by texting COVID to 270-796-4400

