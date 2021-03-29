Advertisement

Republican lawmakers plunge into veto overrides in Kentucky

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started sweeping aside the Democratic governor’s vetoes.

The House Monday overrode vetoes of bills to change retirement benefits for new teachers and potentially shield legislative records from public scrutiny.

The bills were sent to the Senate for votes. The bills were part of stacks of vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Lawmakers plunged into overrides on the next-to-last day of this year’s session.

A showdown is likely on the veto of a bill to allow a form of scholarship tax credits to pay for private school tuition in some counties. The legislative session ends Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home
generic shooting graphic
Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 cases decline for 11 weeks straight, 1.4 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment

Latest News

School teachers rallied outside the Capitol Monday morning in protest of the contentious bill....
BGISD and WCPS disagree on contentious school choice legislation
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. ...
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law
Med Center Health warns against "vaccine shopping."
Med Center Health: Now is not the time to shop for a particular vaccine
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?