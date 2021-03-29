Republican lawmakers plunge into veto overrides in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started sweeping aside the Democratic governor’s vetoes.

The House Monday overrode vetoes of bills to change retirement benefits for new teachers and potentially shield legislative records from public scrutiny.

The bills were sent to the Senate for votes. The bills were part of stacks of vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Lawmakers plunged into overrides on the next-to-last day of this year’s session.

A showdown is likely on the veto of a bill to allow a form of scholarship tax credits to pay for private school tuition in some counties. The legislative session ends Tuesday.

